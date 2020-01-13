Homme, Lowell Lee

LAKE MILLS - Lowell Lee Homme, age 64, passed away on Jan.12 ,2020, in Lake Mills, Wis. He was born on Dec. 31, 1955 in Chetek, Wis. to Freeman and Harriet Homme.

He served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his son’s Michael and Raymond, daughter JoJean; 7 grandchildren; brother Larry and sister Francine.

He enjoyed traveling, was a fan of NASCAR and The New Orleans Saints.

He will forever be loved and missed.

