LODI - Tricia Homa-Layne, age 52, of Lodi, died May 10, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 7, 1967, in Menominee, Mich. Tricia, along with the love of her life, husband, James, made their home in the picturesque countryside north of Lodi.
Surrounded by the natural beauty and tranquility, she enjoyed spending free time outdoors, walking trails with her beloved dogs, planting trees, working on the land, cooking and family time. She was as authentic and natural as is humanly possible. Known for her incredible kindness, she will be missed by the many friends and family who loved her.
Tricia spent her career in the dental field, both as an assistant and in administration. She split time between the University of Wisconsin hospital and the Ronald McDonald Mobile Dental Care Unit prior to joining the Lodi Valley Dental office 10 years ago.
Tricia is survived by her husband, James; step-sons, Adam (Ann) of St. Paul, Minn., and Aaron (Christine) of Los Angeles, Calif.; as well as two Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, Scraps and River; father, Jim Homa, Marinette; mother, Helen (Pete Johnson), Marinette; brother, Bob (Amy), Daggett, Michigan; sisters, Hilary and Summer, Marinette; father-in-law, Jim Layne, Kenosha; mother-in-law, Joanne Layne, Beach Park, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Debra Schnider (John), Winthrop Harbor, Ill., and Julie Layne, Vernon Hills, Ill.; aunt, Bea Jacobson, Marinette; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and uncles.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the LOG TAVERN PIZZA CO., W10896 Spring Creek Road, Lodi. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.