MADISON - Charlotte Louise Holzman passed away in her sleep on May 9, 2019, from complications of a well-used and worn out body at age 88. She retained the ability to laugh and appreciate beauty and good things up to the end even though portions of her life were difficult, especially the last five months. In her last conversations, she expressed an absolute belief in God and Heaven and knew she was going to a better place.
Charlotte had been an active member of the First United Methodist Church and SOS Senior Center for the last several decades; and accomplished things to help many, both in the past and continuing into the future. She pre-arranged to donate her body to the UW Medical School to continue to help the living beyond her physical death on this earth.
In her child raising years she was an active member of several community orchestras playing violin or viola, and she could also play piano. There was always personally performed music and singing in the house, which the children participated in.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Howard; brother, Charles, and sister Carol. She is survived by her sister, Janice; her eight children, Betty, Frank, Paul, Linda, Perry, Louise, Earl, and Glen; and at current count 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019.