MENOMONEE FALLS - Eunice Barbara Schweppe Holtz was born May 16,1927, in Sauk Co., Wis. Her parents were Henry and Barbara Schweppe. She had a sister, Lois Heintz; two brothers, Harvey and Dwayne. She and her dear husband had three children, David, Barbara, and Mark. A time to celebrate her life will be Sept. 7. Sherman Ave. UMC Church 3705N Sherman Ave., Madison, Wis. Visitation, 12 p.m. Service, 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund will be established in her name and available to youth for UMC camps & retreats.
To plant a tree in memory of Eunice Holtz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.