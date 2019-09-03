MADISON - Robert G. ‘Bob’ Holtshopple, age 88, died peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, after a brief struggle with cancer.
I was born on Oct. 16, 1930, at 2204 10th St. in Monroe, Wis. to John and Emma Holtshopple. My brother and sisters were John, Allie Wilma, and Kathryn. My father left home when I was three, and my sister Kate and I were raised by my Mother. I graduated from Monroe High School in 1948. Katherine Etter, the school nurse, arranged for me to live with a family in Madison, where I could work for my room and board while I attended the University of Wisconsin. I was drafted into the Army in 1951, and served in combat in Korea. I returned to the University after discharge.
In the Spring of 1955, on a weekend home to Monroe, I met Mary Aebersold, who was also home for the weekend. We met at the Modern Club. She accepted a ride back to Madison and thus started our romance. We were married on Sept. 3, 1955, and moved to Monroe. I was employed with Century Service HVAC until our move to Madison in 1963.
I accepted a position as a Mechanical Designer with Weiler, Strang, and McMullin, Architects, and Engineers. I wrote the boards and obtained my licensure as a Professional Engineer with the State of Wis. in 1980. One of the projects the firm was working on was the Madison General Hospital tower building, and I was the Project Coordinator. When the project was finished the Hospital offered me the position of Director of Engineering. I remain in that position until the Hospital offered their early retirement package in 1985. I remained employed in various other Engineering positions until I fully retired in 1992.
In 1984, we moved from Madison to Lake Waubesa to a home I built over a three year period. Many joyful summers were spent there when our grandchildren, Hunter and Emma came to visit from Calif. Emma soon became involved in summer programs in Calif., but Hunter came every year, and after High School enrolled in the University of Wis. Madison. We formed a special bond as Gramps and Grandson. Enjoying Canadian fishing trips, camping, traveling to Europe and building additions to our home
Mary and I traveled extensively in the US, the Caribbean Islands, and Europe. I also enjoyed taking several church mission trips to El Salvador and working with Habitat for Humanity in Fla.
My survivors include my wife, Mary; our son, Jeff (Leslie); grandson, Hunter (Hailey); granddaughter, Emma (Daniel) and great-grandson, Jacob; my sister, Kate Summerfield; and several nieces; special family friend, Michele McCutheon; and my snuggling dog, Dexter.
Among those preceding me in death are our son Jon and his wife Lydia Bickford. Jon died in 2007 from a little-known disease called Porphyria. It is very sad to lose a child, and I missed him every day. Also passing before me were my parents; brothers, John and Allie; sister, Wilma; and a niece and nephew.
Bob's wish was to pass away at home, and it was due to the wonderful care from Agrace Hospice that he was able to do so.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial United Church of Christ, 5705 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wis., 53711. With Pastor Kristin Gorton officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to Memorial United Church of Christ or Agrace Hospice.
