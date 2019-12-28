Holt, Ronald W.

Ron worked at the University of Wisconsin Medical School as Director of Medical Education from the beginning of his career until he retired in 2001. It always gave him great pleasure to work with and mentor many medical school students over those years. During his time there, he initiated and co-authored a web-based system called OASIS which is now used by many schools across the country as a way to track and schedule medical related courses. Even following his retirement from the UW, he went back to the medical school and worked with third year medical students in their patient education program. Ron was also very civic minded and worked on the Board of Canvassers, as an Election Official, and served for several years as a Chief Inspector.