Holt, Michael Allen "Mike"

Mike was born in Gary, Ind. in 1961. In 1966 the family relocated to the Orchard Ridge neighborhood of Madison where they made many life-long friends. Mike graduated from Memorial High School in 1979. Shortly after high school Mike started working in the construction industry for Kraemer Brothers. He became a valued superintendent and was involved in over 60 projects during his career. In his 33 years with Kraemer Brothers, he received many awards including 2016 Catalent Third GMP Manufacturing Train – ABC Projects of Distinction Award and AGC Build Wisconsin award, 2010 Kilbourn Public Library – Association of Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin Projects of Distinction Award- Association of General Contractors (AGC) Build Wisconsin Award, 2004 Greenway Station- ABC Projects of Distinction and AGC award. Of all his accomplishments Mike was most proud of his time coaching his son's teams with West Madison Little League and West Madison Flyers hockey. Mike had an impeccable work ethic and a lively sense of humor.