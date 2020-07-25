Holt, Michael Allen "Mike"

LODI - Michael Allen Holt “Mike”, age 59, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Agrace Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born in Gary, Ind. in 1961. In 1966 the family relocated to the Orchard Ridge neighborhood of Madison where they made many life-long friends. Mike graduated from Memorial High School in 1979. Shortly after high school Mike started working in the construction industry for Kraemer Brothers. He became a valued superintendent and was involved in over 60 projects during his career. In his 33 years with Kraemer Brothers, he received many awards including 2016 Catalent Third GMP Manufacturing Train – ABC Projects of Distinction Award and AGC Build Wisconsin award, 2010 Kilbourn Public Library – Association of Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin Projects of Distinction Award- Association of General Contractors (AGC) Build Wisconsin Award, 2004 Greenway Station- ABC Projects of Distinction and AGC award. Of all his accomplishments Mike was most proud of his time coaching his son's teams with West Madison Little League and West Madison Flyers hockey. Mike had an impeccable work ethic and a lively sense of humor.
Mike is survived by his son, Lee Holt; his fiancée Fae Enstad and her daughter Taylor Enstad; his brother Tim (Kelly) Holt, Monona; brother Greg (Holly) Holt, Monona; former wife and close friend, Lori Ahlen (Lenny), Madison; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marjory Holt, and his maternal and fraternal grandparents.
A Celebration of Mike's life will be announced by the family at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family by sending to Lee Holt at 5509 Denton Place, Madison WI 53711, or on-line at the Cress Funeral Home. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434
