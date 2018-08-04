ST. GERMAIN / MADISON—Terry Lee Holmes, age 70, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. He was born on Sept. 23, 1947, in Berlin, Wis., the son of Harvey and Ione (Oleson) Holmes. Terry graduated from DePere High School in 1965. He married the love of his life, Patricia Peck, on Dec. 28, 1989.
Terry was a member of the City of Madison Labor Union No. 236, where he was the business agent/president for the majority of those years, and was also a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 5. As Terry would tell you, he was a master mechanic for the City of Madison for the majority of his career, then after having an operation that removed half of his brain, he worked in a management position until retirement! After retirement, Terry and Pat moved to St. Germain, and lived out the rest of their lives. Terry had a gift of being able to tell a good joke, share a great story, and command the attention of the room. He simply enjoyed being around people and having a good time. Terry loved playing cards and cribbage and was a great cook, a passion he shared with his grandsons. In retirement, he and Pat enjoyed tending to the local wildlife, the deer and birds, and also enjoyed going out to sample the fine cuisine and beverages of the local establishments.
Terry is survived by his son, Zachary (Karyn and her children) Holmes; stepson, Daniel Peck; stepdaughter, Dana Peck; grandsons, William and Owen Holmes, and Caleb Peck; the mother of his children, Pam Holmes; three brothers, Dennis (Lynne) Holmes, Kevin (Mary) Holmes, Harvey “Chip” Holmes; sister, Kerri Jane Holmes; nieces, Chanyn, Karalee, Tasha, Tavia, and Lydia; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; and son, Cale Campbell Holmes.
A Memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
A special thank you to Dr. Musa, the 8SW team at SSM St. Mary’s, the Agrace caregivers, and especially Joane, for her care and compassion in his final days. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
