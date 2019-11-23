NEW GLARUS - Robert W. Holmes, age 81, of New Glarus passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at his home. He was born on Aug. 25, 1938, in Freeport, Ill. the son of John and Arvilla (Luke) Holmes. Bob attended McConnell Grade School, Lena High School, and graduated from Winslow High School. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in Animal Science in 1960. On Feb. 5, 1961 he was united in marriage to Carol Crandall in Freeport, IL. Bob worked as a food chemist for Swift at their research lab in Chicago, then as a consultant in farm management for the Univ. of Illinois in DeKalb Co. In 1973, he and Carol purchased a farm outside New Glarus, Wis. to pursue his dream of being a pig farmer.
Bob quietly carried out his commitment to lifelong community service. He was a longtime member of Swiss United Church of Christ, and served the church in many roles. His belief in education led him to serve locally on the New Glarus School Board and globally as a mentor to several students in El Salvador after traveling on many mission trips, chauffeured “his ladies” from the New Glarus Home, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, was a 4H leader, and a member of the Red Cross 5 gallon club. He was recognized for his conservation efforts in agriculture.
Bob is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Leanne (John) Johnson and Beth Holmes; grandchildren, Michael (Chelsea) Johnson, David (Alison) Johnson, Christine Oshiki, and Julia Oshiki; and a great-grandson, Colton. He is further survived by sisters, Judy (James) Henderson and Linda (Woody) Higley; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Holmes and Susan Glaser; as well as nieces and nephews who affectionately refer to him as “perfect Bobby”.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; and in-laws, Leland and Edith Crandall.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.
The ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME of New Glarus is assisting the family.
A memorial fund has been established.
It is with deep gratitude that the family thanks cardiologist Dr. Jaya Krishna, Dr. Glen Liu, and the research team of the G.U. unit at Carbone Cancer Center for their efforts to treat Bob’s heart and prostate cancer. The family also gives thanks to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and Hometown Helpers for the care given that allowed Bob to live out his life at home.
