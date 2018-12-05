WINDSOR—Betty J. Holmes, age 90, passed away Nov. 29, 2018, at the Skaalen Home in Stoughton. Betty was born in Evansville, on April 20, 1927, to Warren and Myrtle (Furseth) Brown. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She attended Evansville public schools, graduating in 1945 as valedictorian of the class. She attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. Upon her return to Evansville, she worked as an office manager at Baker Manufacturing Company.
On Aug. 13, 1950, Betty and Byron S. Holmes, of Evansville, were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They lived in Evansville until 1962, when they built their current home in Windsor. They were 50 year members of Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest where Betty was a Sunday school teacher.
Betty did bookkeeping work until retirement. She did bookkeeping for Byron’s tile and flooring business and worked for Virchow Krause for a number of years.
Patriotic volunteer work was an important part of Betty’s life. She was a volunteer at the Veterans Hospital and was active in Democratic politics in the 1960’s and 1970’s. She was active in garden clubs in earlier years. Music was a true joy—she could often be found at the center of a happy gathering, playing piano for family and friends.
Betty and Byron loved to travel, they visited the National Parks and many historic sites. They took trips to 46 of our 50 states. Together they traveled to art shows where Byron displayed jewelry he made from semi-precious stones he found in the Southwest, and Betty displayed her watercolor paintings of native wild flowers Many happy vacations were shared with family and friends at their cabin on Long Lake near Birchwood, Wis., where both of their families had cottages.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Byron; her parents; her sisters, Phyllis Shorten and Susan Sadowski; and by their beloved beagle, Sam, who shared in their many adventures. Betty is survived by nieces and nephews, Brian (Beth) Shorten, Nancy (Steve) Walters, Anne (Porter) Loomis, Karen Sadowski (Kevin Winters), Kristine Sadowski, Julia Sadowski (Chris Buchholdt), John Sadowski, Ellen (Martin) Henert, Sarah Holmes, John (Lella) Lowe, Nicholas (Brigitte) Holmes, Byron Lowe, and James (Kim) Lowe; and cousin, Patti Lea. Betty will be missed by special neighbors Lee and Phyllis Syvrud, and friend/caretaker, Char Sopha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Betty’s favorite charities: Christian Appalachian Project, Inc., Disabled American Veterans—Madison; American Action Fund for Blind Children and Adults; Lutheran Office for Public Policy-Madison; and St. Olaf College, or to a charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
(608) 846-4250