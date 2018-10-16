MADISON—Roy T. “Ted” Holm, age 86, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Ted was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Madison, the son of the late Clement and Marguerite (James) Holm. He is a 1951 graduate of Madison East High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Ted married Katherine E. Moore on July 16, 1955, in Madison.
Ted was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, a member of the Masons, Scottish Rite, a Shriners, Eastside Club, VFW Post 7591, and the Monona Senior Center. Before retiring in 1994, he was an electrician for many years, and was a member of the IBEW 159.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, was a ticket taker at the Dane County Coliseum for 30 years, and he drove cars for Zimbrich for 14 years.
Ted is survived by his wife of 63 years, Katherine; three daughters, Debra Holm, Diane (Richard) Seim, and Donna Hilgendorf, all of Madison; grandson, Jeffrey Derke; two sisters-in-law, Betsy Drysen and Shirley Moore; and is further survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Dennis Hilgendorf; brothers-in-law, Richard Moore and Jimmy Drysen.
A Masonic Service will be held at 10 a.m., immediately followed by the funeral ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, with the Rev. Margo Martens presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. A luncheon will follow the burial at MAPLE TREE RESTAURANT in McFarland. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison
(608) 249-6666