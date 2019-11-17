PONCHA SPRINGS, COLO.—Raymond Vernie Holloway, 77, of Poncha Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence. Ray was born February 16, 1942, in Panama City, Florida, to Vernie Madison and Zelda Gray Schell (Shelly) Holloway. He received the Eagle Scout Award and the American Spirit Honor Award in 1961. During his military service with the Air Force from 1961-1965, Ray was a Morse Intercept Operator at a remote base outside of Istanbul, Turkey, and he was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado. Ray married Jane Esther Kiner on June 13, 1964, and he graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1967. He was a Certified Financial Planner and loved helping his clients in Madison and the surrounding area until his retirement in 2016. He also enjoyed serving the community through the Rotary Club of Madison West Towne Middleton D 6250. His favorite activity was travelling around the world and exploring new cultures. After retiring, Ray moved to Colorado to be near his daughters and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jane Kiner Holloway, and his granddaughter, Lila Jane Walters. He is survived by his three daughters: Ginny Kay H (Clint) Mays of Cotopaxi, Colo.; Laura L Holloway of Salida, Colo.; and Wendy A (Chris) Walters of Poncha Springs, Colo.; and his four adopted children: Rafael D Cruz (Jenny) Holloway of Caloocan City, Philippines; Ferdenand Rey D. Cruz (Mara) Holloway of Middleton, Wis.; Grigorio Paulo D Cruz (Jerlyn) Holloway of Middleton, Wis.; Anna Kristina D. Cruz Holloway of Middleton, Wis.; and nine grandchildren. Two memorial services will be held to honor Raymond Holloway. A Pot Luck/Open House of friends and family will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at his home in Poncha Springs, Colo. (10457 Mesa View Court) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Saturday, December 7, 2019, a graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery at 1 Speedway Road in Madison, Wisconsin 53705, starting at noon. Following the graveside service, will be a Celebration of Life at St. Thomas Aquianas Church located at 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719, at 1:00 p.m. This celebration will include a light lunch and time for sharing memories and stories about our time with Ray. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jack’s Place Endowment, PO Box 1529, Vail, Colorado 81658; or online at https://donate.vailhealthfoundation.org/give/210210/#!/donation/checkout (Choose “Jack’s Place” in the drop down menu for donation support, and in the leave a comment section state: “Endowment”).
