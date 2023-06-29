Hollis Bagley

March 25, 1939 - June 26, 2023

MONTELLO - Hollis James Bagley, age 84, of Montello, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Randolph Health Services.

Hollis was born on March 25, 1939, in Wisconsin, a son of Hollis and Mary (Kleist) Bagley.

Hollis enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved playing cards, working in the shop with his brother and spending time with his family. He enjoyed chauffeuring and hauling vegetables for the Amish community.

Hollis is survived by his children: Maryanne Barton, Ruth (Jeff) Kohlmann, Jackie (Nick) Nienhaus and Howard Bagley; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; brothers: Jack (Janelle) Bagley and Donald (Deborah) Bagley; sister, Anne (Jack) Weinberger; and aunt, Joan Kleist. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy; son, Robert; son-in-law, Roy; parents; sisters: Helen and Mary Lou.

