BARNEVELD / CROSS PLAINS—Kenneth Hollfelder, age 83, of Barneveld, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Maplewood Health Care Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, with Father Chahm presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077

