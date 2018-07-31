MAZOMANIE—LaVerne E. Holler, age 68, of Mazomanie, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Monday, July 30, 2018, at his home in the Township of Berry, with family at his side. He was born on Jan. 29, 1950, to Wilbert and Angeline (Haas) Holler of Mount Horeb. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1968. Vern was a Sergeant, E-5, in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was twice awarded the Bronze Star.
He was united in marriage to Lana J. Koechel, on Nov. 5, 1977, in Middleton. Vern was a cheerful, humble, hardworking man who delighted in the company of his family and friends. He was a skilled carpenter who completed hundreds of projects throughout Dane county and beyond. He enjoyed building friendships as much as building homes. He was an avid downhill skier. Vern was known for a booming laugh, endless patience, and boundless energy.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Lana; children, Jake (Allyson) Holler of Madison, Matthew (Penny Rachelle) Holler of Cary, N.C., Emily (Jaye) Clemmons of Mount Horeb; eight grandchildren, Jillian, Brooklyn, Caitlyn, Zac, Bree, James, Mason and Brady; siblings, Judy (Gene) Schwerdtfeger, Jerry (Caroline) Holler, Mary Breiby, John (Chris) Holler, Steve (Karen) Holler, Bill (Carol) Holler, Bob (Cheryl) Holler, Dan Holler, Sue (Rick) Sutter, Patti (Paul) Hellenbrand, Katy (Tom) Sutter and Joan (Mike) Sutter; sisters-in-law, Carol Holler and Pat (Lynn) Alday; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents; infant granddaughter, Josie Holler; his brother, Dick Holler; and brother-in-law, Jim Breiby.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center St., Black Earth, with Rev. Barry Hoerz officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at the ELLESTAD CAMACHO FUNERAL HOME, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, and from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Military honors will be accorded after the funeral services.
The family would like to thank those angles who walk among us, who made his last year a blessing, Dr. Nataliya Uboha, and the wonderful staff of the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Dr Daniel Jarzemsky, and compassionate staff of Agrace HospiceCare, and our heartfelt thanks to Patti and Paul Hellenbrand, and to the Gary Wendt family, for making his last wish to remain at home possible.
