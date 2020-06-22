Holler, Carol Ann

MADISON – Carol Ann Holler, age 78, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. She was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, to William Kreisler and Edith Alayne Horner Kreisler. She married three wonderful loves in her life. Al Herfel in 1957, Cliff Webb in 1966 who preceded her in death in 1991, and Richard Holler in 1996 who preceded her in death in 2018. Carol continued to have a loving friendship with her first husband, Al Herfel, also known as the "Donut Man" as Carol would lovingly say. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Sandra Jean Ace and Mildred (Billie) Lee Roeth; and her brother, Frederick Thomas Kreisler.
Carol is survived by her brothers, Mike Kreisler and Robert Kriesler; her three children, Daniel Herfel (Letha King), Jim Herfel (Stephanie) and Edie Herfel (Eric Carter); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Due to COVID, a closed memorial will be held with the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol's name to Agape Services, 555 D'onofrio Drive Suite #3, Madison, WI 53719. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.