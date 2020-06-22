Holler, Carol Ann

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON – Carol Ann Holler, age 78, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. She was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, to William Kreisler and Edith Alayne Horner Kreisler. She married three wonderful loves in her life. Al Herfel in 1957, Cliff Webb in 1966 who preceded her in death in 1991, and Richard Holler in 1996 who preceded her in death in 2018. Carol continued to have a loving friendship with her first husband, Al Herfel, also known as the "Donut Man" as Carol would lovingly say. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Sandra Jean Ace and Mildred (Billie) Lee Roeth; and her brother, Frederick Thomas Kreisler.