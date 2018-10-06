FITCHBURG—Carolyn Jean Holland, age 76, of Fitchburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. She was born on Sept. 29, 1942, in Waukesha, the daughter of Ralph and Alice (Anderson) Carr. She married Bruce Holland on Sept. 1, 1962. Carolyn worked as a secretary for many years in the Oregon School District. She had a big heart and was most supportive of her family. Carolyn loved nature and loved the country. She enjoyed her weekly women’s Bible study group and had a deep faith that endured through her final days.
Carolyn is survived by two daughters, Heather (Mark Ensminger) Pauley and Tracy Holland; two sons, Hayes (Frances Ihle) Holland and Hans (Dianna) Holland; five grandchildren, NazaRae, Jeremiah, Jasmine, Shelby and ShyHeem; sister, Nancy Johnstone; brother-in-law, Brian (Margaret) Holland; sister-in-law, Shari Holland; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce Roy Holland; father and mother-in-law, Ruelle and Chester Holland; and brother-in-law, Larry Holland.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 9, 2018, with the Rev. Dan Owen presiding. Burial will follow at OTTAWA CEMETERY, Waukesha, at 1:15 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity. A special thank you to SSM Hospice at Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420