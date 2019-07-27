PLYMOUTH, Minn.—Kathleen Ann Holger, age 68, of Plymouth, Minn., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after many years of health challenges. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Betty Weller.
Kathy was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., in 1951 and grew up in Madison, Wis. She attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated from Madison General Hospital School of Nursing in 1976. She enjoyed working as an RN at Fairview Southdale Hospital for many years. Kathy’s greatest joy was her family and her abundance of pets. She cherished Caribbean vacations, hiking and was an avid reader of novels. She was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2009 and received a lung transplant three years later. She passed away of complications from cancer and renal failure.
Survivors include her husband, Joel; children, Mason and Savannah; sisters, Barbara Weller and Diane See; brother, Greg Weller; and aunt, Ruth Oelson.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at CHRIST’S COMMUNITY MORAVIAN CHURCH, 13250 93rd Ave. N., Maple Grove, Minn. Visitation will be one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Hennepin County Animal Humane Society.
Gearty-Delmore (763) 553-1411