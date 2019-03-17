MONONA - Theodore J. "Ted" Holen, age 93, of Monona, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on June 2, 1925, in Madison, Wis., the son of Theodore and Gusta (Sveen) Holen. Ted lived in the Madison area his whole life. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1943 and the University of Wisconsin in 1950, majoring in business. Ted married Betty J. Dersch on April 24, 1954, in Madison, Wis., at Bethel Lutheran Church. They were married for 62 wonderful years.
Ted served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a tail gunner on B-17 bombers. He was a member of the 303rd Bomb Group stationed at Molesworth, England during the war. He was wounded on a mission over Merseburg, Germany on Aug. 24, 1944, and awarded the Purple Heart. Ted was self-employed as a home builder and worked in real estate for most of his life. He built numerous homes in the Madison area. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Ted enjoyed fishing, hunting, University of Wisconsin football and basketball, Packers, and Brewers. He was an avid reader of history books, "Outdoor News," and current event periodicals. Most important to him was spending time with family. He loved his time with family at the hunting cabin near Muscoda, the cottage on Lake Alice in Tomahawk, and the annual Holen Family Christmas in Wisconsin Dells. His frequent visits with his sisters were especially important to him.
Ted is survived by his son, Eric (Lori) Holen; daughter, Karen (Greg) Kehring; five grandchildren, Nathun (Beth) Holen, Sarah Holen, Gregorey (Jill) Kehring, Jacob (Tina) Kehring and Jarrod (Allie) Kehring; three great-grandchildren, Quinn and Ethun Holen and Lucy Kehring; sisters, Geneva Eggers and Carolyn Kunkle; sister-in-law, Jane Holen; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife; brothers, Harlen and Glenn Holen; sister, Yvonne Schroeder; and brothers-in-law, Don Schroeder, Larry Eggers and Tom Kunkle.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to honorflight.org, takeavetfishing.org, or the Empty Stocking Club. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.