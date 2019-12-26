Holderman, Nancy A.

Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

MADISON - Nancy A. Holderman, age 72, passed away on December, 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the mass. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.