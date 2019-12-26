Holderman, Nancy A.

You have free articles remaining.
MADISON - Nancy A. Holderman, age 72, passed away on December, 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the mass. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
