MADISON - Duane Edward Hohneke, age 88, passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born June 18, 1931 to the late Edward M. and Zylda (Bernhardt) Hohneke of Hoskins Nebraska. At age 9 he moved to Wisconsin.
Duane was married to Kathleen Endres until her death in 1990. On April 23, 1994 he married Donna King Thacker of Prescott, Arizona formerly from Madison, Wis. He served in the 48th Army Engineers attached to the 528th. He was stationed in Alaska from 1951-1953. He was a member of the American Legion Post 216, Lodi, Wis. He owned and operated a Midland Service Station on Milwaukee Street for several years. He was employed by Cuna Mutual Insurance Company, Madison, Wis. from 1973 until his retirement in 1993. Duane had many fond memories of his time spent at Cuna.
After their 1994 marriage, Duane moved to Prescott, Ariz. and later returned to Madison, Wis. with his wife Donna in April 2015. While in Prescott, he traveled the USA with Donna as well as enjoyed many of the local attractions. He was particularly interested in the old west.
Duane is survived by his wife, Donna; as well as stepdaughters; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Alan and Joseph Hohneke; daughter, Cheryl Hohneke Postings; brother, Lowell Hohneke; sisters, Norma Mc Pherson and Lola Kelly.
A special thank you to Monsignor Gerard Healy for his many visits and prayers. Also, Nazareth Health and Agrace HospiceCare for their excellent care and compassion.
A Visitation will take place from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 404 E. Main St., Madison, with Monsignor Kevin D. Holmes presiding. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.