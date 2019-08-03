ARLINGTON - Teri Lynn Hohlstein, age 57, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Survivors include her husband, Ken; her children, Heather (Tylor) Schultz and Matthew (Tara) Hohlstein; two grandchildren; her sisters, Geri (Garrick) Veidel and Pamela (Gibb) Burns; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by parents, James and Catherine (Faust) Ellefson. A funeral service will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St, Lodi, at 12 noon on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201

Celebrate
the life of: Hohlstein, Teri Lynn
