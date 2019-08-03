ARLINGTON - Teri Lynn Hohlstein, age 57, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Survivors include her husband, Ken; her children, Heather (Tylor) Schultz and Matthew (Tara) Hohlstein; two grandchildren; her sisters, Geri (Garrick) Veidel and Pamela (Gibb) Burns; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by parents, James and Catherine (Faust) Ellefson. A funeral service will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St, Lodi, at 12 noon on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Listen up!
Sign up for our Podcasts email!
Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Wes Zulty, 85, longtime Madison supplier of golf clubs, tennis rackets and legal advice, dies.
Funeral Homes
Madison-west
608-238-3434