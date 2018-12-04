WAUNAKEE—Lois (McMillen) Hohlstein, age 90, of Waunakee, died on Dec. 2, 2018, at Silvan Crossing in Waunakee following a long illness. Lois was born on Aug. 8, 1928, in Waunakee to Frank and Marcella (Ubersetzig) Endres. She married Francis (Mac) McMillen in 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1994. She married Keith Hohlstein in 2000, and he preceded her in death in 2011.
Lois enjoyed helping others. Over the years she has done many things, from working at Oscar Meyers, secretary/assistant for Dr. Marquis, working at Hardee’s, helping Mac with the family business and even manning the Dane County Health Hot Line; all while being a wife and mother raising four children.
Lois loved camping and made many trips to both Duck Creek as well as Devils Lake where she became the designated Camp Host with Keith. She spent 14 winters in Florida and really enjoyed visiting with others. She also enjoyed many years of bowling and playing cards with friends and family.
Survivors include her son, Dick (Tammy) McMillen; grandchildren, Rhonda (Rick) Treadwell, Brian (Amy) Dresen, Chad, Shauna, Dana McMillen, Ryan (Jennifer) McMillen, Kurt (Renata) McMillen, and Kyle McMillen; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Fred (AnnMarie) Dresen; daughter-in-law, Gloria McMillen (Wade Sapp). She was preceded in death by her husband’s, Francis McMillen and Keith Hohlstein; a daughter, Marge Dresen; two sons, Scott and James McMillen; brothers, James, Frankie (Judy) Endres; two sisters, Charlene (Marv) Unger and Mary Ann Anderson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec 6, 2018, at 12 Noon at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care provided to their mother and grandmother.
