SUN PRAIRIE / TOKEN CREEK - Lisa M. Hohlstein, age 54, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the funeral home and again from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
A full obituary to appear in Sunday's paper. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.