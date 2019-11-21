PORTAGE/ROCK SPRINGS - Linda Kay (Reinecke) Hohl, 59, of rural Portage, died of cancer on Wednesday evening, Nov. 20, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wis., with her three children at her bedside.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Stone Church, 6787 Stone Church Dr, Rock Springs, with Pastor Erich Hartenberger officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Stone Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda's memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Madison (rmhcmadison.org).