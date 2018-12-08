LA VALLE - Elizabeth Hoffmann Hamburg, age 88, of Lake Redstone, La Valle, Wis., formerly of Oakmont, Pa., returned home on Dec. 5, 2018, at the Weber Haus, Wonewoc, Wis. Elizabeth was born to Joseph and Barbara Burich in Pennsylvania on Sept. 28, 1930. On Oct. 3, 1953, she married Dr. Bernard P. Hoffmann of Pittsburgh, Pa. Elizabeth attended Mapletown High School and received her Registered Nurse degree from Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., where she worked as Head Charge Nurse in Obstetrics.
Elizabeth was blessed and is survived by her loving son, Dr. David (Dr. Ann) Hoffmann of Mauston, Wis. and Mile Bluff Medical Center; her daughter, Barbara (Lawrence) Flowers of Wonewoc, Wis.; and daughter-in-law, Margery Hoffmann of Suwannee, Ga. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Vincent Hoffmann, Amanda Hoffmann, Emily (Joshua) Hoffmann Capodarco, Lauren (Craig) Kreutzer and Christopher Flowers; and her great-grandchildren, Gabriella Noelle and Bernard Paul Kreutzer and special friend, Gerald "Jerry" Kraemer. She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; one sister; her husband, Bernard, in 1993; second husband, Benno Hamburg of Wonewoc, in 2005; and her youngest son, Dr. Douglas Hoffmann, in 2013.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at HOLY ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, La Valle, Wis., where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Mauston, Wis.
Memorial donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Parish, LaValle, Wis.