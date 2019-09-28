MADISON - Elizabeth L. "Betty" Hoffmann, age 84, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Meriter Hospital. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
