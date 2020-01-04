Hoffman, William P. "Bill"

SUN PRAIRIE - William P. "Bill" Hoffman, age 70, of Sun Prairie, passed away from leukemia on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on July 6, 1949, in Lancaster, Wis., the son of Raymond and Marjorie (Adams) Hoffman.

Bill graduated from Fennimore High School in 1967 and UW-Eau Claire in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in business. He married Carol McCluskey on June 20, 1970, in Fennimore.

Bill worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service for 32 years, retiring in 2007. He was a longtime member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed golfing, playing cards and traveling. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by the love of his life of 49 years, Carol; children, Angela Hoffman and Nicole (Garret Hagenbucher) Hoffman; grandchildren, Logan Dwyer and Lucas Hagenbucher; sisters, Betty (Bill) Fitzsimmons, Pat Hoffman, and Marilyn (Avery) Schwer; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Chuck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

