MADISON / JANESVILLE / RHINELANDER—Vernon D. Hoffman, age 92, of Madison, formerly of Janesville, died peacefully on Jan. 1, 2019, at All Saints Memory Care in Madison. He was born Dec. 28, 1926, in Rhinelander, the son of Andrew and Belle (Szulczewski) Hoffman.
Vern attended the Wisconsin School for the Blind in Janesville. He served as a medic in Japan during the Korean War. He was a long time employee of Hough Manufacturing in Janesville, retiring in 1991. Vern married Arlene M. DeBlaey on Aug. 25, 1956, in Janesville, where they spent most of their years.
Vern is survived by his daughter, Marie (Larry) Koch; brother, Elmer (Caroline) Hoffman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; his parents; and two brothers, Raymond and David Hoffman, who died in infancy.
We are very thankful to the staff at All Saints Living and Memory Care for their gentle, attentive care and to Agrace HospiceCare for making it possible for Vern to remain in a familiar setting.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257