MADISON—James Phillip Hoffman, age 66, died Oct. 24, 2018, after a lengthy illness. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. James was born June 30, 1952, in Madison, the son of Phillip and Irene Hoffman. James was a Boy Scout leader for 18 years at Saint Dennis. He very much enjoyed the high adventure trips at Ben Delatour and in the Boundary Waters, in particular. James never had any children of his own, but he was very proud of and loved all his nieces and nephews and their children, always attending as many family events as he could.
From very little on, James was always there for them. They are Robin and Michelle and children, Rachel and Nick; Cristina and Jason and daughter, Agatha; Mandy and Claudio and children, Aleah and Leandro; Jonathon; Margaret and Randy and children, Grace, Matthew, and Caleb; Paul and Chelsea and daughter, Madison; Benjamin and Amanda and children Cullen, Amberlynn, and Mordecai; Stephanie; Alyssa and Matt and son, Easton; Courtney and Tony. He is further survived by his siblings and their spouses, Linda, Ken and Deb, Len and Gail, Joan, and Kathy and Robert. A special thanks goes out to James’ good friends Don and Denny. Your friendship was important to James, as were all your visits.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, with Father Randy Timmerman officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., and also from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at church. Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257