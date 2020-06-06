Hoffman, Glenn C.

MADISON – Glenn C. Hoffman, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was a 13-year survivor of esophageal cancer prior to be diagnosed with the pancreatic cancer.
Glenn was born in Madison, the second son of Louis F. Hoffman and Amy Maxine (McCutchin) Hoffman. He graduated from West High School and served in the US Air Force Reserves.
Glenn worked 27 years with IBM until downsized, then seven years with GE Health. After retirement, he became a woodcarver and active member of Capital Area Carvers of Wisconsin.
Over the years, Glenn was a member of Middleton-Ionic 180 Masonic Lodge, the Madison Valley of Scottish Rite, the Madison York Rite Bodies, and American Legion Post 553. Additionally, he was an active member and frequent volunteer at Midvale Community Lutheran Church.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Margaret, of 32 years. Between them, there were five children -Robin Hoffman (Pat Connaughton), Kim (Kevin) Buege, Peter (Wendy) Hoffman, Jeff (Susan) Bush, Val (Wayne) Darling; seven grandchildren, Dylan, Gabrielle, Ethan, Mika, Orin, Elli, and Jessica; brothers, John (Karen) Hoffman and Karl Hoffman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Louis and Paul Hoffman.
private service will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery and a celebration of Glenn's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Midvale Community Lutheran Church.
