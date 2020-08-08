Hoffman, Cleo M.

VERONA — Cleo M. Hoffman, age 96, daughter of Norbert and Marie (Kaul) Munz, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020. She married Eugene S. Hoffman. She is survived by her two brothers, Louis, and David (Kathy); her nine children, John (Sherry), Mary Jo (Paul) Gevelinger, Dennis (Sally), Patrick, Peter (Debra), Kevin (Debbie), Donna (Robert) Frankenberg, Cathy (Gary) Bindl, Robert (special friend Lauri); 18 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters and four brothers; her husband; daughter-in-law, Virginia (wife of Patrick); one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Father Rob Butz presiding. A Private Interment will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery. Due to the difficult circumstances of COVID-19, a live stream of Cleo's Mass of Christian Burial will be available at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, so that friends and family may still be present. Directions to join the live stream via Zoom can be found on Ryan Funeral Home's website.