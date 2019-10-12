MADISON - Surrounded by his family, Scott A. Hoffland, age 57, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after a brief but aggressive illness. Scott was born on May 1, 1962, in Madison. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1980 and began to work for Autowares in Madison, where he worked for 39 years. He married Tammy Painter in 1984. A skilled model builder, Scott enjoyed spending time with great friends in the Mad City Modelers Club, where he served as the club’s president. His intricately detailed WWII era tanks garnered many awards at local, regional and national shows. Scott is survived by his son, James; a granddaughter and great-grandson; a brother, Brian Hoffland; a sister, Shelly (Duane) Reindl; a sister Shelley (Todd) Wilson; Tammy’s parents and siblings; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Scott was preceded in death by his wife Tammy and his parents James Hoffland and Donald and LeWayne (Houldsworth) Henke. We will gather to celebrate Scott’s life and talents on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Please join us any time from Noon until 3:00 at the VFW Post 1318, 133 E. Lakeside Street, Madison, Wis. 53715 for lunch, Packers, models, and more. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Agrace Hospice Care.
Breaking
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
WILLIAM PROXMIRE: 1915-2005 SENATOR KNOWN AS FRUGAL, INDEPENDENT HE FOUGHT A LONG BATTLE WITH ALZHEIMER'S
William Proxmire, the dime-counting, flesh-pressing former senator whose vaulting drive and bucking independence made him a legend of Wisconsin politics, died Thursday morning at 90.