STOUGHTON - Charles E. Hoff, passed away on March 25, 2019, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born Aug. 25, 1925, to Carl and Louise Hoff in Stoughton. Charles was from a family of 13 children with him being number nine. He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1942. Charles married Florence Huber-Schrofer on July 3, 1954, in Sauk City.
Charles worked in Boreva Sewing factory in Stoughton, and then moved to Baraboo, where he worked at Boreva Sewing factory until 1956. There he met Florence and her two children. When Boreva closed, he went to work in maintenance at UW Madison in 1956, and moved to Stoughton. He retired from UW-Madison in 1986.
Charles is survived by his stepchildren, Betty Brietzman (Lenny Gilbert) and Eldred (Charmaine) Schrofer; four grandchildren, Dale (Pam Sandmire), Dan Seffens, Debra (David) Blaney, and Carrie (Brandon) Duck; seven great-grandchildren, Troy Luchsinger, Megan and Connor Blaney, Grace, Elle, and Hailey Duck; four great-great-grandchildren, Breleigh, Kennedi, Morgan, and Ragnar Luchsinger; and a great-great-great-granddaughter, Taylia Harris-Luchsinger; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Florence; his parents; six brothers, Earl, Oscar, Robert, Ruben, Carl and William "Billy"; six sisters, Virginia Skaavlen-West, Lucille Alexander, Ruth Nelson, Lorraine Holcomb, Dorothy Osterberg, and Betty Ree.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, with the Rev. Karla Brekke presiding. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service on Monday at the funeral home.
A special thank you to the staff at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living to whom he considered family. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.