NEW GLARUS - Dwight A. Hoesly, age 74, of New Glarus passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, Wis. with the Rev. William Wineke officiating.

A gathering will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.

Memorials are suggested to New Glarus EMS, New Glarus Fire Department, and the Swiss Church Stained Glass Window Fund.

Events

Sep 13
Gathering
Friday, September 13, 2019
10:00AM-11:30AM
Swiss United Church of Christ
18 5th Ave
New Glarus, WI 53574
Sep 13
Memorial Service
Friday, September 13, 2019
11:30AM
Swiss United Church of Christ
18 5th Ave
New Glarus, WI 53574
