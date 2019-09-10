NEW GLARUS - Dwight A. Hoesly, age 74, of New Glarus passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, Wis. with the Rev. William Wineke officiating.
A gathering will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.
Memorials are suggested to New Glarus EMS, New Glarus Fire Department, and the Swiss Church Stained Glass Window Fund.
