Hoesly, Belinda Kay

EVANSVILLE - Belinda Kay Hoesly, 78, passed away at Agrace Hospice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Belinda was born in Monroe, Wis., on July 23, 1942, the daughter of Burnett and Irene (Kopp) Blumer. She graduated from Albany High School in 1960. She married Milton Hoesly on Sept. 22, 1962, in Monticello, Wis., at Zwingli United Church of Christ. Belinda and Milton lived in Magnolia Township, Lake Waubesa, and Evansville during their 57 years of marriage. Belinda worked for over 35 years as a receptionist at the Evansville Clinic. Belinda enjoyed traveling with her husband to many southern states, Mexico and Switzerland. Belinda also enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, spending time with family and friends and of course rummage sales. Belinda will be missed by her husband of 57 years, Milton Hoesly; her daughter, Sheri (Barry) Anderson; and her son, Tim (Cindy) Hoesly. She will further be missed by her brother, Randy (Marcia) Blumer; her grandchildren, Cory Anderson and Cody (Fina) Anderson; her great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Yamilette, Harry, and Melody Anderson; as well as many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. Belinda was proceeded in death by her parents. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. Burial will follow in Magnolia East Cemetery, Magnolia Township. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, 5395 East Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Due to covid restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.