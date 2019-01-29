STOUGHTON - Richard M. Hoel, age 74, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Stoughton on April 15, 1944, the son of Mayer and Mina Hoel. Richard was an avid racer in his younger days and loved working on tractors.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; three sons, Todd (Katy), Jeff (Nancy), Marty (Kellie); granddaughter, Melissa; grandson, Shawn (Alissa); great granddaughter, Teagan; sister, Marge (Lowell) Kittleson; brothers-in-law, Don (Marjean) and Ken Barlow; sisters-in-law, Ruth Barlow, Shirley Guitzkow and Ruth Ann Foley; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa; sister, Nancy Levy; parents-in-law, George and Margaret Barlow; brothers-in-law, Robert Barlow, Charles Guitzkow, and Robert Foley; and sister-in-law, Judy Barlow.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, at the STOUGHTON AMERICAN LEGION FROM 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at Cress. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Hospital and Dr. Wagner. Please share your memories of Richard at www.CressFuneralService.com.