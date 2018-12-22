"DEFOREST - Michael Hoel, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home in DeForest on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. He was born on Sept. 14, 1933, to Norwegian immigrants, Nels and Marie (Moldstad) Hoel. Michael was baptized and confirmed at Burke Lutheran Church and attended Pumpkin Hollow School and graduated from Deforest High School. He went on to receive music degrees in vocal performance and education from St. Olaf College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1955, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and served his country during the Korean War.
Michael became a professional singer and teacher in New York City in the 1960s, and also in Norway through the 1970s. A highlight of his musical career was his recital performance at Carnegie Hall in 1965. After retirement, Michael returned to Wisconsin to care for his elderly parents and continued his love of music by writing, arranging and performing many songs.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Orville and Norman Hoel. He is survived by his sister, Ruth Orvick; sister-in-law, Barbara Hoel; seven loving nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and nephews; dear friend, Eve Rollibard; and his former wife, Lise Sandberg.
A Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Michael's name can be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
The family would like to thank Eve Rollibard and Agrace HospiceCare for their devoted care of Michael.