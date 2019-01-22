MADISON - Barbara Joan Hoel, age 85, passed away at her home, in Madison on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, surrounded by the love she inspired and nurtured. Barbara was born on April 4, 1933, to parents, Andrew and Margit (Hvidsten) Dahle. She was baptized and confirmed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, attended elementary school in Madison, skipping a grade, and then going on to Madison East high school, graduating in 1950. She pursued a nursing degree, becoming a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin Nursing School.
Barbara entered the nursing profession as a public health nurse for the city of Madison Health Department and worked toward the end of her career in geriatric nursing, helping to oversee the critical care wing of Karmenta nursing home. Barbara was an excellent nurse, combining compassion and intelligence with a great capacity to care for people.
Barbara was introduced to Orville Hoel of Deforest in the early 1960's. They fell in love and were married in 1962. Their marriage was blessed by the birth of three sons and their life was full of excitement and gratitude. Orville's life was tragically cut short by a farm accident, in 1972. She then raised her three children by herself, never remarrying, as her love and faithfulness for Orville extended even beyond his death. "He was the only one for me," she always said to anyone who asked why she remained single.
Barbara had many interests, always reading and interested in current affairs, an avid fisher woman like her sister Jennie, an extremely passionate Wisconsin Badgers and Packers fan, and a terrific singer and conversationalist.
She took great joy in the company and activities of her grandchildren. Her church, Holy Cross Lutheran of Madison, was very dear to her. She was active in many church groups and ministries. She was a member from birth and made many life-long friends through the church. She also kept in touch with her graduating East high school classmates and the many friends from her nursing school years.
Later in her life she had the special experience of visiting her parent's home country, Norway, and seeing her mother's childhood home and many other sites. Our family would like to give a special thanks to her Norwegian cousins and family, Asbjorn and Bjorg Hvidsten, Elin Hvidsten Lien and Kristian Lien, for being generous, gracious hosts.
Barbara's life was one of caring for people, whether in her profession as a nurse or in taking care of those in her family. It was also characterized by her deep faith in the gospel message and person of Jesus Christ, which provided the foundation for her actions, her love for others and ultimately the necessary strength to remain hopeful in the face of life's struggles. The final struggle of her life was attempting to live with Lewy body dementia, an illness which attacks both mind and body, progressively robbing a person of their independence and identity. The family holds out hope that medical science may find a way to halt or even reverse this devastating illness. It is more common than realized and has brought sorrow to millions of families.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Orville; her brothers and sisters, Arthur Dahle, Leonard Dahle, Marjorie (Dahle) Falkenau and Jennie (Dahle) Brodhagen; her brothers-in-law, Michael Hoel and George Orvick. She is survived by her three sons, Andrew Hoel and Amy (Gorak) Hoel, Eric Hoel and Corey Hoel; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Meghan, Max, Gabriel, Sydney, Rachel and Chloe; her sister-in-law, Ruth Orvick, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Blessed be her memory.
A Christian Burial will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. A one-hour visitation will take place before the service. Immediately following the service, the committal, for those who wish to attend, will be held at Madison Roselawn cemetery in their Mausoleum, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona. Lunch at Holy Cross will follow the committal. A formal visitation will also be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, Deforest on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. We request that all memorials be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare and Dr. Albert Musa of SSM Health Saint Mary's Hospital for their excellent medical care. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.