Try 1 month for 99¢

STOUGHTON—Ann Ragna Hoel, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, with a lunch to follow immediately at the church. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday paper.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

(608) 873-9244

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Hoel, Ann Ragna
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.