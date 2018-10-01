STOUGHTON—Ann Ragna Hoel, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, with a lunch to follow immediately at the church. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday paper.
Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton
(608) 873-9244