MIDDLETON / CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Barbara Hoehn, age 83, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. She was born on Oct. 15, 1934, in Chicago, Ill. Barbara was an avid reader, football fan, and enjoyed knitting. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ranny Hoehn in 1996. She is survived by her children, Scott Hoehn (Cindy), Tracy Murray (Bill); eight grandchildren and six great-granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, in Middleton in the fall.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.