Try 1 month for 99¢

MIDDLETON / CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Barbara Hoehn, age 83, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. She was born on Oct. 15, 1934, in Chicago, Ill. Barbara was an avid reader, football fan, and enjoyed knitting. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ranny Hoehn in 1996. She is survived by her children, Scott Hoehn (Cindy), Tracy Murray (Bill); eight grandchildren and six great-granddaughters.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

A memorial service will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, in Middleton in the fall.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Hoehn, Barbara
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.