BELLEVILLE / VERONA - Paul John Hodel, age 81, of Belleville passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at his home. He was born on Oct. 17, 1937, in Belleville the son of Herman and Elsbeth (Hefty) Hodel. Paul graduated from Belleville High School in 1955, and attended UW-Madison to study engineering and agriculture. On Dec. 20, 1957, he was united in marriage to Mary Lou Martinson at Maquoketa, Iowa, and the couple celebrated 61 years together.
Paul worked for Bowman Dairy and then later was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years. Paul and Mary Lou wintered for 16 years in Florida at Nalcrest. As a young man he learned to yodel and play accordion as part of the Rudy Burkhalter Band. Paul enjoyed motorcycles, the outdoors, and was a lifelong Packers fan. He loved to deer hunt and enjoyed the solitude of nature around him on his land in Southwest Wisconsin. When Paul and Mary Lou lived in Verona he served as the Sunday School Superintendent at Salem UCC for many years, until moving to Belleville and joining the First United Church of Christ. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed.
Paul is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; children, Paul (Diane Alsmo) Hodel, John (Jane) Hodel, Mary Elsbeth Polito, and Mark (Barbara Schweitzer) Hodel; grandchildren, Kit (Shira), Paul (Daisy), Perry (Cory Scott), Christopher (Arieanne), Sam, Claire, and Kailey; and great-granddaughter, Mei. He is further survived by his siblings, Howard (Jean) Hodel, Roger (Jean) Hodel, Carol Prinsen, and Deborah (Kendall) Schneider; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Carlton.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at FIRST UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 130 E. Church St., Belleville, with the Rev. Laura Kolden officiating.
A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday at the church. The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
A memorial fund has been established. The family would like to thank the Orange Team of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for the kind and compassionate care given to Paul. An online guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.