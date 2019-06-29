Jean Evelyn Hodel, age 83, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 26, 2019. She was born June 27, 1935, the daughter of Alfred and Theresa (Amelong) Gordee.
She married the love of her life, Howard Hodel on Sept. 5th 1959. Jean always put her family and faith first and foremost. Her passions in life included reading, sewing, camping, looking for shells on Sanibel Island and gardening.
She is survived by her husband, Howard; children, Thomas (Cynthia) Hodel, Tamara (Joseph) Weiss, Timothy(Connie) Hodel, Tiffany (Brian) Fritz and Tricia Hodel; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Evelyn Bell; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be held at Verona Cemetery.
