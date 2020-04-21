Hocking, D'Ann Loiuise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON—D’Ann Louise Hocking, age 79, passed away on April 18, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1941 in Madison, daughter of Gerald and Alice (White) Minter. D’Ann married James Hocking on March 2, 1956, and they were blessed with 50 years of marriage

Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Gardens. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The family would like a special thank you to her Elmcroft family for the care they provided her in the last year. They would also like to thank the St. Patrick’s Cancer Group for all the support they gave.

“A life that’s been loved is a life that’s been lived”.

We will miss you Mom! You were a bad @ss grandma!

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.”

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2418 N. Sherman Avenue 608-249-8257

To plant a tree in memory of D'Ann Hocking as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.