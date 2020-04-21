Hocking, D'Ann Loiuise

Hocking, D'Ann Loiuise

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON—D’Ann Louise Hocking, age 79, passed away on April 18, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1941 in Madison, daughter of Gerald and Alice (White) Minter. D’Ann married James Hocking on March 2, 1956, and they were blessed with 50 years of marriage

Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Gardens. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like a special thank you to her Elmcroft family for the care they provided her in the last year. They would also like to thank the St. Patrick’s Cancer Group for all the support they gave.

“A life that’s been loved is a life that’s been lived”.

We will miss you Mom! You were a bad @ss grandma!

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.”

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

Hocking, D'Ann Loiuise

D'Ann Hocking

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

To plant a tree in memory of D'Ann Hocking as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics