Hocking, D'Ann Loiuise

MADISON—D’Ann Louise Hocking, age 79, passed away on April 18, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1941 in Madison, daughter of Gerald and Alice (White) Minter. D’Ann married James Hocking on March 2, 1956, and they were blessed with 50 years of marriage
Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Gardens. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like a special thank you to her Elmcroft family for the care they provided her in the last year. They would also like to thank the St. Patrick’s Cancer Group for all the support they gave.
“A life that’s been loved is a life that’s been lived”.
We will miss you Mom! You were a bad @ss grandma!
