MADISON - Marianne (Havey) Hobbins, age 88, died on Feb. 26, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born in Madison, on Sept. 24, 1930, to Orvin T. and Mary B. (Parmenter) Havey.
Marianne was a graduate of Milwaukee Downer Seminary and the University of Wisconsin with a B.S. Degree of Fine Art. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, Maple Bluff Garden Club, Olbrich Gardens, St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Madison Art Center.
She had a successful career in interior decorating and fine jewelry sales. She played an active role in the start-up of the Art Fair on the Square. She loved gardening, nature, camping, animals, ice boating, boating, snow skiing, archery, painting, cooking, entertaining, traveling, her church and visiting with friends and family.
Marianne is survived by her daughters, Jenna Hobbins, Julia Hobbins and Laura Varney; grandson, Lumen Hobbins; niece, Diane (Bob) Squire; other family members, Jeff, John, Lily, Aimee, and Lauren Hobbins; and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Britt; former husband, Edmund Hobbins; and son, Mark Hobbins.
A Celebration of Marianne's life will be held at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2126 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. A burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
A special thank you to Pastor Gerry, Agrace HospiceCare, BrightStar Care, and her care givers Joann and Susie.