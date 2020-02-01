Hisel, Dennis James

PORTAGE - Dennis James Hisel passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home in Portage.

Dennis was born on May 26, 1967, in Reedsburg. He is the son of Walter Duane Hisel and Dorothy Klingaman Faust.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; his brother, Duane Alan; his sisters, Penny (Paul Fry) and Nancy Welsh; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Walter Duane.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

