Hisel, Dennis James

Hisel, Dennis James

{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Dennis James Hisel passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home in Portage.

Dennis was born on May 26, 1967, in Reedsburg. He is the son of Walter Duane Hisel and Dorothy Klingaman Faust.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; his brother, Duane Alan; his sisters, Penny (Paul Fry) and Nancy Welsh; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Walter Duane.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Hisel, Dennis

Dennis Hisel
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Hisel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics