MADISON—Benjamin Ivan “Benny” Hirschfeld, age 85, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on April 6, 2019. He was born in Ludington Mich., the only child of Ella and Harry C. Hirschfeld. He married Sharon Mae Rossman on Dec. 13, 1959, in Chicago, Ill., and they lived in Madison together for 59 loving years.
Benny enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school. He went on to join the reserve unit of the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from the United States Air Force Reserves. Benny graduated Madison Business College and joined his mother and father in opening the original Ella’s Delicatessen on State Street in 1963, on the day his daughter was born. He continued government service with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. Upon retirement, Benny became a messenger for the Haley Palmersheim Law Firm. He spent his spare time fishing on his boat on Lake Mendota and bowling. He was a proud Wisconsin Badgers fan. Benny attended more than 14 football bowl games. You could find him sporting Badger red in the stands of Camp Randall with his season tickets, cheering along with Sherry. His love for the Badgers was just a fraction of the love he had for his family. Ben was all about family and friends, celebrating birthdays and holidays together.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Lynn (Louis) Brahin, Theodore “Ted” (Karen) Hirschfeld and Irving “Irv” (Amy) Hirschfeld; grandchildren, Leonard “Lenny” and Elizabeth “Lizzy.”
A special thanks to the caring staff at Capitol Lakes, including the Health Center Team, Agrace HospiceCare and the Age at Home by Agrace caregivers that comforted Ben in these recent weeks.
Funeral services will be conducted by Rabbi Betsy Forester on Wednesday April 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at BETH ISRAEL CENTER, 1406 Mound St., Madison, Wis. Interment will follow immediately at Forest Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at CAPITOL LAKES, 333 W. Main St., from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Minyan will be at 6 p.m. both evenings. Please park in the ramp across Main Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly requested memorial contributions to the Pat Wilson Alzheimer’s Fund (608) 441-8420; the Capitol Lakes Foundation, www.foundationcapitollakes.org/make-a-donation; or Beth Israel Center, www.bethisraelcenter.org.
