SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—Jack Albu Hirsch passed away on July 17, 2018, at his residence in San Francisco, Calif. He was born in Chicago on April 1, 1940, and had a brilliant mind, was prolific in art and was an aspiring musician. He graduated from the Francis W. Parker School and the University of Chicago (early entrance).

His parents Franz E. Hirsch, M.D. and Adelheid H. Hirsch, preceded him in death. He is survived by his siblings, Thomas Hirsch, Madison, Wis., and Noa Margalit, Tel Aviv, Israel.

