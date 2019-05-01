WIOTA - Arlene Hirsbrunner, age 100, passed away peacefully on the family farm in Wiota Township in Lafayette County, on Monday, Apri 29, 2019.
A Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at IMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 339 E. Louisa St., Darlington, with the Rev. Barbara Brakey officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.