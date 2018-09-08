DODGEVILLE / SPRING GREEN—Eugene L. Hintz, age 95, of Dodgeville and formerly of Spring Green, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. at the Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, while surrounded by his loving wife and family. Gene was born on Jan. 12, 1923, in Milwaukee, the son of Leo and Julia (Mileski) Hintz. Gene met Cyrene Riopelle in Milwaukee where they dated, loved to dance, where they married on Sept. 15, 1945, and continued to dance all their lives.
Gene is survived by his wife of 72 years, Cyrene Hintz of Dodgeville; four children, Keith Hintz of Madison, Julie (Jack) Stephens of Spring Green, Yvonne (Rick) Clark of Sycamore, Ill., Camille (Todd) Johnson of Lakeville, Minn.; five grandchildren; three step grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green, with burial in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Milwaukee. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Upland Hills Hospital or the NRC. The family wishes to thank Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab Center and Upland Hills Hospital for all the wonderful care given to their dad.
